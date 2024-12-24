Garth Taylor to launch highly anticipated album in Gqeberha
Award-winning musician to play hit songs from latest offering ‘23’
After much anticipation, South African singer, songwriter, producer, and musician Garth Taylor will launch his new album, 23, at Centrestage@Baywest on Saturday.
The artist and his band, who has received numerous accolades from the South African Music Awards, will return to Gqeberha this week to enthral audiences with hit songs from the new album, as well as beloved classics such as Crocodile Tears, Why and Only with You...
