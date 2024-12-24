News

Christmas comes early for excited Parsonsvlei children

By Roslyn Baatjies - 24 December 2024

Excited children in Parsonsvlei are already celebrating Christmas after a community stalwart again hosted a special street party for them.

Every year, Ruby Leibrandt, from Gelvan Park, returns to Parsonsvlei to bring some joy to the area’s children who will not wake up on Wednesday to colourful gifts under a sparkling tree, let alone a Christmas dinner...

