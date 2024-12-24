The Eastern Cape health department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at the Livingstone Hospital on Sunday night.
According to provincial health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase, the fire occurred at an unused section of the building. No-one was injured.
“We can confirm the fire on the Livingstone Hospital precinct. It occurred in a part of the building that is not used for clinical services,” Ndamase said.
Ndamase said the cause of the fire had not yet been established.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the fire services received a distress call at 9.25pm on Sunday and the fire was contained by 9.50pm.
“One section of the building was involved and the fire was completely extinguished at 11.13pm,” Soyaya said.
Cause of fire at Livingstone Hospital being probed
