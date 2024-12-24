News

Cause of fire at Livingstone Hospital being probed

By NTSIKELELO QOYO - 24 December 2024
A fire broke out in an unused section of Livingstone Hospital on Sunday night
MYSTERY BLAZE: A fire broke out in an unused section of Livingstone Hospital on Sunday night  
The Eastern Cape health department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at the Livingstone Hospital on Sunday night.

According to provincial health spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase, the fire occurred at an unused section of the building. No-one was injured.

“We can confirm the fire on the Livingstone Hospital precinct. It occurred in a part of the building that is not used for clinical services,” Ndamase said. 

Ndamase said the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the fire services received a distress call at 9.25pm on Sunday and the fire was contained by 9.50pm.

“One section of the building was involved and the fire was completely extinguished at 11.13pm,” Soyaya said.

