Two suspects arrested in Cape Town for 'hit' on Sars lawyer to appear in court

Two suspects allegedly linked to the attempted murder of advocate Coreth Naude, who was ambushed in July, will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
This comes after police arrested the pair, aged 28 and 29, in Mitchells Plain and Milnerton in Cape Town respectively on December 17 in connection with the apparent hit on the lawyer acting for the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said on July 18 Naude was ambushed by two men while making her way to the entrance of an Umhlanga hotel where the suspects opened fire on her.
“The advocate managed to drive inside the hotel where she received medical attention before she was rushed to hospital,” said Netshiunda.
The suspects fled in a silver Toyota Corolla.
The case was assigned to the provincial serious and violent crime murder and robbery unit and investigations led to the Western Cape.
Naude was working for Sars at the offices of Cox Yeats Attorneys in Umhlanga on a case against controversial football boss and businesswoman Shawn Mkhize when she was shot.
TimesLIVE
