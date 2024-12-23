Roaring trikes and Christmas lights as Santa and Mrs Claus spread the love
If you want to catch Santa and Mrs Claus as they spread the love in Nelson Mandela Bay, do not listen for the sound of galloping reindeer or ringing bells, instead keep your ears open for the roaring exhaust pipes of trikes and big bikes — as well as loud cheers.
Instead of his usual sleigh, Santa can be seen riding his special, colourful metal machine at The Knights of the Third Wheel’s annual Christmas run in the evenings, spreading joy across the city...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.