Police minister addresses trends on visit to Nelson Mandela Bay
A weekend of crime-fighting operations in Nelson Mandela Bay culminated in a visit by police minister Senzo Mchunu, who believes the collaborative efforts of law enforcement bodies are paying dividends, with a decline in violent crime in the metro.
However, despite commending the police in the Bay for the reduction in criminal activity in recent weeks, Mchunu also pinpointed the metro as the “epicentre” of a concerning trend — hit murders for life insurance payouts...
