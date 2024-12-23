Nelson Mandela Bay metro loses its ‘clean sheet’
Municipality has regressed, receiving a qualified audit opinion, with the auditor-general flagging its weak internal financial controls
After celebrating having achieved its first unqualified audit in 12 years last year, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has regressed, receiving a qualified audit opinion from the auditor-general.
Weak controls, a lack of accountability and leadership instability have all been highlighted by the AG in the audit outcome for the 2023/2024 financial year...
