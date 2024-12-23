Former councillor, metro not seeing eye to eye about fire damage
But Shuling Lindoor says municipality should pay up after fire gutted her Kariega home
Just a few weeks after Shuling Lindoor stepped down as a councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, the PA member is demanding that the municipality pay for fire damage to her home.
The city is adamant is it not liable for the fire which gutted Lindoor’s home five months ago, resulting in hundreds of thousands of rand in damages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.