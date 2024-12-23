Christmas milestone for ‘Aunty Poppie’ as she turns 100
It will be a special Christmas for Kariega resident Elizabeth Forbes, who celebrates her 100th birthday on Tuesday.
The oldest resident of Phillips Street, in Gerald Smith, who is affectionately known by many as “Aunty Poppie”, said she was fortunate at her age to have no chronic diseases and only had difficulty walking because of an injury to her right leg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.