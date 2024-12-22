Surge in insurance killings in Eastern Cape alarms police

The alarming rise in insurance-related killings in the Eastern Cape has captured the attention of authorities, prompting urgent action from the police, who have made links to some murders believed to berelated to insurance policies.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed insights from intelligence and investigative work. Mchunu was speaking in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, where he led a safer festive season operation. He was joined by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, senior officials, local law enforcement agencies and community safety stakeholders.
“Police have identified stations where a high number of insurance-related murders have been reported. Through our investigations, we have been able to link at least 67 murders to insurance-related cases.
“Analysis and investigation of cases revealed 67 people were murdered by friends, family members or acquaintances who stand to gain by cashing in on large sums from banks and insurance companies,” Mchunu said.
He said of concern is the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in which several hotspot areas have been flagged. KwaNobuhle is leading with 28 cases and Kwazakhele with 23. He said New Brighton, KwaDwesi, and Despatch have been flagged by crime intelligence and detective teams.
“Analysis shows 145 people have profited from the killings and cash pay-outs have been made to the individuals.
“What is encouraging is that on November 27 2024 51-year-old Shayhieda Dollie was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the killing of her 22-year-old son in Gelvandale in October 2024. It was uncovered the mother organised the hit to benefit from an insurance pay-out,” Mchunu said.
The minister warned those involved in insuring people with the sole purpose of killing them and benefiting financially from their deaths that police are on high alert to ensure they work closely with banks and insurance companies to clamp down on the crime. He commended the cooperation displayed by financial institutions, including banks.
He urged communities to report if they suspect family members or individuals are insuring victims to benefit from their murders.
“We do urge people not to share their personal information,” Mchunu said.
He shared some successes recorded by police since the launch of the safer festive season operation:
- 337 unlicensed liquor premises have been shut down by police in the Eastern Cape since October;
- 13,679 suspects have been arrested for crimes including murder, rape and assault nationwide. Of those arrested, 485 were arrested for murder in the Eastern Cape
- 351 firearms and more than 4,700 rounds of ammunition were seized, and;
- 298 vehicles that hijacked or stolen were recovered.
