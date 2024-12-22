In a devastating accident on Eastern Cape roads, 12 people died and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision.
The tragedy occurred at approximately 8pm on Saturday on the N2 near Dutywa, close to the Nywarha location.
According to Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the provincial transport department, the crash involved a Toyota Quantum minibus carrying 10 passengers and a Ford Ranger with four occupants.
"Of the Ford Ranger's passengers, three men died on the scene, while a female passenger suffered serious injuries," Binqose said.
"In the minibus taxi, eight people tragically lost their lives—four men and four women. Two others were injured and rushed to hospital for medical attention."
Horrific head-on collision on N2 leaves 12 dead
Image: SUPPLIED
One women, who was rushed to hospital, later succumbed to her injuries and died.
A culpable homicide case has been opened as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.
Earlier on Saturday, 10 more people died in three separate accidents, highlighting the dangers of the roads this festive season.
Authorities report a significant increase in road activity, particularly from fully loaded taxis traveling through towns.
Binqose urged motorists to exercise extreme caution during this busy period to prevent further loss of life.
