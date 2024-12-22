The body of a 44-year-old man was discovered floating in the waters off Schoenmakerskop beach on Saturday, police said.
Spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the discovery was made at 7am on Saturday by people walking their dog along the beach.
“Walmer police responded to a complaint at Schoenmakerskop area.
“On arrival they met community members who pointed out the body of a man found floating at the beach,” she said.
An inquest docket had been opened.
“The deceased was reported missing on Friday at the Walmer police station.”
Janse van Rensburg said it was alleged that the deceased had gone diving and disappeared under the water.
“The deceased originates from Saldanha [Bay] and was identified by a friend.
“His name will only be released once the next of kin has been informed.”
HeraldLIVE
Body of man, 44, found in water at Schoenmakerskop
Image: SHAUN ENGLER
The body of a 44-year-old man was discovered floating in the waters off Schoenmakerskop beach on Saturday, police said.
Spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the discovery was made at 7am on Saturday by people walking their dog along the beach.
“Walmer police responded to a complaint at Schoenmakerskop area.
“On arrival they met community members who pointed out the body of a man found floating at the beach,” she said.
An inquest docket had been opened.
“The deceased was reported missing on Friday at the Walmer police station.”
Janse van Rensburg said it was alleged that the deceased had gone diving and disappeared under the water.
“The deceased originates from Saldanha [Bay] and was identified by a friend.
“His name will only be released once the next of kin has been informed.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News