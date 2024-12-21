News

KwaNobuhle residents suffering again as taps run dry for days

21 December 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

KwaNobuhle residents have had to face continuous water supply disruptions with their taps running dry for days on end.

The situation has become so desperate for some of the elderly and disabled in the community, who have to pay other residents to collect water for them from the roaming water truck, dispatched by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. ..

