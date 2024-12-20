SAPS is ready for the festive season, particularly in the Western Cape where the highest number of new police officers are being deployed during the holidays.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola led the Safer Festive Season operations in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape on Friday, with the operation starting in Cape Town.
Addressing police officers, Masemola said most police members did not take leave in the festive season to ensure safety and security in the country.
“Through roadblocks, tracking and tracing operations as well as stop and searches, our police officers are leaving nothing to chance,” Masemola said.
Part of the reason the launch took place in the Western Cape was that the province received the largest share of the 2,699 officers deployed to various stations and units last week.
Police ready for Western Cape criminals as province received highest number of cops
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said there was concern about children getting caught in the crossfire of gang fights
Image: X/@SAPoliceService
“The Western Cape received 940 newly trained police constables who are already deployed to prevent and combat serious and violent crime. These additional boots will go a long way in dealing with criminals, especially those involved in the murders of young people, women and children as well as vulnerable groups on the Cape Flats,” he said.
The province was a priority for capacitating and allocating resources as there was concern that innocent children were often caught in the crossfire of gang fights.
Masemola said it was encouraging that in the past three weeks 36 gangsters were arrested in the province and 868 firearms and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from August to date.
“It is encouraging to see you all operationally ready to serve and protect the people of this province during this busy festive period. I commend police officers across the country who are hard at work, stamping the authority of the state,” said Masemola.
TimesLIVE
