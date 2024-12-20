NMU student honoured for promoting sustainable construction
Dylan Minnaar’s quantity surveying research focused on reducing carbon emissions in industry
Nelson Mandela University quantity surveying honours student Dylan Minnaar placed on top of the podium in the property stream category awards for Greenovate2024, edging out the competition from eight of SA’s top universities.
Minnaar’s award-winning research focused on integrating carbon management into quantity surveying professional practice which addresses a significant gap in the industry and earned him bragging rights in addition to R38,500 in prize money...
