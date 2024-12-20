News

NMU student honoured for promoting sustainable construction

Dylan Minnaar’s quantity surveying research focused on reducing carbon emissions in industry

By Herald Reporter - 20 December 2024

Nelson Mandela University quantity surveying honours student Dylan Minnaar placed on top of the podium in the property stream category awards for Greenovate2024, edging out the competition from eight of SA’s top universities.

Minnaar’s award-winning research focused on integrating carbon management into quantity surveying professional practice which addresses a significant gap in the industry and earned him bragging rights in addition to R38,500 in prize money...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Media briefing on government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses
Visa’s $1 Billion Bet on Africa - How will it be spent?

Most Read