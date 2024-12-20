Nelson Mandela Bay metro blitz on spaza shops in Kariega
Residents upset as six outlets closed despite extension of registration period
A multidisciplinary team led by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's public health department closed down six spaza shops in Kariega on Thursday.
Residents, who congregated outside each shop, voiced their dissatisfaction, saying they relied on the dealers for cheap food and credit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.