Nelson Mandela Bay metro blitz on spaza shops in Kariega

Residents upset as six outlets closed despite extension of registration period

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 20 December 2024

A multidisciplinary team led by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's public health department closed down six spaza shops in Kariega on Thursday.

Residents, who congregated outside each shop, voiced their dissatisfaction, saying they relied on the dealers for cheap food and credit...

