If you’re still struggling to find the cheery side of Christmas, a drive through Gqeberha is sure to lighten up the spirits as some residents have adorned their homes with thousands of Christmas decorations that are burning brightly and bringing joy.
From Rowallan Park to Lovemore Heights, these magically merry homes have drawn dozens of onlookers who lined the pavements and praised the owners for creating the uplifting displays.
Some of the homeowners have also received donations from grateful residents which they are going to donate to charity.
The gardens, garages, trees, windows and walls of the houses are now home to a colourful array of creations including reindeer, candles, stars and even a nativity scene.
Some of the more popular displays include 15 Bernice Street, Kamma Park; 22 Hilltop Road, Lovemore Park; 62 Van der Stel Street, Kabega Park; 67 Cassia Drive, Sunridge Park; 12 Foleshill, Lovemore Heights; 13 Rowan Street, Rowallan Park; 27 Turner Road, Rowallan Park; 7 Cathwill Road, Kabega Park.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha homes sparking festive cheer
