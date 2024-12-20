News

Concern raised as metro joint operations centre not yet open for holiday season

By Andisa Bonani - 20 December 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has not activated its summer season joint operations centre for the Gqeberha beachfront, despite plans to launch it on December 6.

The centre, based at the beachfront safety sector office at Hobie Beach, is a critical hub for incident reporting and rapid law enforcement response during the festive season...

