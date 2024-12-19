The Herald environment writer Guy Rogers wins prize in Climate Media Awards
The Herald environmental reporter Guy Rogers has scooped another accolade, claiming second prize in the Written Category of this year’s Climate Media Awards for bringing sharp focus on climate change and energy issues.
The competition — judged across the categories of Written, Broadcast and Social Media — aims to celebrate local journalism which brings climate change and energy challenges to the fore...
