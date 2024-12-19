‘Smelly’ Nelson Mandela Bay tap water safe to drink, says municipality

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has reassured residents that the city’s water is safe to drink, despite an “earthy” odour.
Residents across the city, including in Newton Park, have noticed and complained about smelly tap water.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the smell was caused by an “algal bloom” which was identified in one of the supply dams, west of the metro.
An algal bloom is a rapid increase in the amount of algae in a body of water, which can be caused by a number of factors.
“The infrastructure and engineering directorate is actively addressing the issue.
“The earthy odour experienced by residents is caused by a naturally occurring organic compound called Geosmin, which results from the breakdown of algae.
“Though the taste and odour of the water can be unpleasant, it is important to reassure residents that Geosmin poses no health risks.
“The water can be used as normal,” Soyaya said.
Soyaya said the municipality was closely monitoring the situation to ensure the water remained safe for human consumption.
Should residents continue to experience the odour in their drinking water, they are advised to contact the municipal customer care centre at 0800-205-050.
“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to resolve this issue.”
