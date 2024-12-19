Penguins bouncing back while bunkering in Algoa Bay on hold
But the good news could change quickly if noise from offshore fuelling returns, expert warns
In the year that bunkering has been suspended in Algoa Bay, the critically endangered African penguin’s numbers have doubled, sparking hope that its path to extinction has been halted.
But now it seems bunkering will begin again, with fisheries and environment minister Dion George telling parliament “by all accounts ... the operators will begin operating soon”....
