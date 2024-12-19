News

Penguins bouncing back while bunkering in Algoa Bay on hold

But the good news could change quickly if noise from offshore fuelling returns, expert warns

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 19 December 2024

In the year that bunkering has been suspended in Algoa Bay, the critically endangered African penguin’s numbers have doubled, sparking hope that its path to extinction has been halted.

But now it seems bunkering will begin again, with fisheries and environment minister Dion George telling parliament “by all accounts ... the operators will begin operating soon”....

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Media briefing on government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses
Visa’s $1 Billion Bet on Africa - How will it be spent?

Most Read