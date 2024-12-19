Nelson Mandela Bay’s December doldrums: 28 power cuts and counting
Unplanned blackouts put damper on festive season trade and industry
Nelson Mandela Bay has suffered more unplanned power outages than there have been days in December, crippling festive season trade and leaving businesses in the dark.
Summerstrand has borne the brunt, enduring four outages lasting six hours or more, while city leaders scramble to address the ongoing electricity crisis...
