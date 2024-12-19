Christmas feast for children of Kuyga
Christmas came early for dozens of children from the Kuyga community as a resident Good Samaritan stepped up to serve a festive lunch celebration on Wednesday.
Having been up since 5am preparing food, Melanie Plaatjies said she was inspired to host the lunch to make the children in her community feel special...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.