Big name comedians have last laugh in Nelson Mandela Bay show
GQ Comedy’s final event of year to be held on Friday at Roof Garden Bar
GQ Comedy is rounding out another successful year of attracting some of the biggest names in comedy to Nelson Mandela Bay and providing a platform for local talent, with one last hurrah this holiday season.
This will see more top talent descend on the Friendly City for a Friday performance at the Roof Garden Bar in Central. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.