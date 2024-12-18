News

WATCH LIVE | Media briefing on government's action plan to manage food-borne illnesses

By TimesLIVE - 18 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Ministers leading the multidisciplinary team in government responsible for the national response to cases of food-borne illnesses and illicit trade will lead a media briefing to outline government's action plan to manage food-borne illnesses. 

