‘Sleeping Beauty Reimagined’ promises ballet lovers a night to remember
Gqeberha’s Revil Yon returns home after a decade to perform in principal role
Whether one is familiar with the terms plié, pirouette or port de bras will have little bearing on the enthralling Sleeping Beauty Reimagined spectacle being staged at the Feather Market Centre this week.
The production, running for three nights from Tuesday to Thursday, is led by the northern areas’ own ballet success story, Revil Yon, who has worked his way up to being one of the Joburg Ballet Company’s few principal dancers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.