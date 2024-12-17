Rise Mzansi expresses concern about damages claims paid by police

In the 2020/21 and 2023/24 financial years, the SAPS paid out just more than R1.6bn to claimants for wrongful arrests, detentions and injuries sustained while in police custody.

These figures were disclosed to Rise Mzansi by police minister Senzo Mchunu in response to a parliamentary written question.

Figures released by Mchunu showed the police paid R491m for unlawful arrest and detention in the 2023/24 year, down from the R541m it paid the previous year. The police service also paid R15.6m for assault cases in 2023/24, down from the R16.3m it paid the previous year.

“It will be important for the portfolio committee on police, working with the SAPS and the Independent Police Investigating Directorate, to monitor this trend and work towards reducing these figures through deliberate interventions,” said Makashule Gana, Rise Mzansi's National Assembly caucus whip.

He said the money could be better used for the training of more detectives and forensic pathologists, and to augment visible policing.

TimesLIVE