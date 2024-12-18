News

Rescued seal pups get some TLC before their release

Most in good condition after being washed ashore by heavy sea surge, says Bayworld

By Guy Rogers - 18 December 2024

While most of the workforce is in holiday mode, Bayworld is as busy as ever after the recent rescue of more than 50 Cape fur seal pups which were washed off low-lying Black Rocks by a powerful ocean surge at the weekend.

Bayworld seal specialist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said most of the pups were in good condition and should be released this week...

