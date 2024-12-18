Nelson Mandela Bay communications office in a spin
A simmering turmoil among staff and leadership has reached boiling point
Allegations of verbal abuse, unfair labour practices, intimidation and threatening behaviour have rocked the Nelson Mandela Bay communications office, with some of the staff threatening to down tools.
The hospital admission of one of their colleagues was the final straw for the group, who wrote to the chief operations officer, demanding that he intervene in the grievances they had lodged against their boss, communications director Sithembiso Soyaya...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.