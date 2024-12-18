Man who killed ex, posted pictures and recorded video confession found hanging from tree

KwaZulu-Natal police say a man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, recorded his murder confession with blood visible on his face and T-shirt and posted the gruesome details on social media has been found dead.
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Sbusiso Lawrence, a primary school teacher who confessed to killing a woman on a social media video that went viral, was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday at Malangeni in Umzinto, a short distance from where he killed the woman.
“On Tuesday evening, police responded to reports of a murder on a gravel road at Malangeni in Umzinto where the body of a 25-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of the road. Her bloodied body was found with several stab wounds and a broken knife was found next to her body.
“Reports indicate the suspect fetched the woman, who was his [former] girlfriend, from her home and it is suspected the two had a domestic-related altercation which escalated to the murder. The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned down the road from where the woman’s body was found and blood on the front passenger seat suggested the suspect killed the woman inside his vehicle.”
Netshiunda said an intensive search by police led to the discovery of the suspect’s body hanging from a tree, in what is believed to be a suicide.
Police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest docket will also be opened for further investigation.
In a viral social media video, a visibly upset Lawrence talks about how he murdered the woman.
“You going to say I am cruel but I have done my best to make sure I make this woman happy. I lost everything and lots of money in the process. She gave birth to a child which is not mine. I tolerated her and took care of the child,” said the man.
He said they split up because the woman received money from the Road Accident Fund.
