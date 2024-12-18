LISTEN | The factors behind Eastern Cape’s horrific road deaths

Human behaviour is behind many of the road accidents on Eastern Cape roads so far this festive season.
That is the opinion of Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, speaking after a bloody weekend on the province’s roads in which more than 18 people died and 20 were injured.
In an accident near Graaff-Reinet on Monday morning, 14 people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and an SUV on the N9.
A few hours earlier, on Sunday night, another head-on collision on the R61 near Bizana claimed the lives of three people.
Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Binqose says fatigue, reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol were factors in road deaths.
