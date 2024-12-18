News

LISTEN | The factors behind Eastern Cape’s horrific road deaths

18 December 2024
An accident claimed the lives of 14 people on the N9 outside Graaff-Reinet on Monday
An accident claimed the lives of 14 people on the N9 outside Graaff-Reinet on Monday
Image: SUPPLIED

Human behaviour is behind many of the road accidents on Eastern Cape roads so far this festive season.

That is the opinion of Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, speaking after a bloody weekend on the province’s roads in which more than 18 people died and 20 were injured.

In an accident near Graaff-Reinet on Monday morning, 14 people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and an SUV on the N9.

A few hours earlier, on Sunday night, another head-on collision on the R61 near Bizana claimed the lives of three people. 

Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Binqose says fatigue, reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol were factors in road deaths.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Media briefing on government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses
Visa’s $1 Billion Bet on Africa - How will it be spent?

Most Read