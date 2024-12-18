Hillside Dojo still serving the community after 30 years
At the Hillside Dojo in Gqeberha, martial arts is about more than a kick or a kata, it is about community, which the facility is continuing to support on the cusp of its 30th anniversary.
The dojo, through its 30-year partnership with the Erica Youth and Child Care Centre, has provided hundreds of children from the northern areas with a constructive outlet for their frustrations and laid the foundation for discipline and teamwork. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.