News

Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January

By Motoring Reporter and AASA - 18 December 2024
Based on the data, ULP95 is expected to increase by about three cents per litre, while ULP93 is projected to increase by 11 cents per litre. Diesel prices are expected to drop by about three cents per litre.
Based on the data, ULP95 is expected to increase by about three cents per litre, while ULP93 is projected to increase by 11 cents per litre. Diesel prices are expected to drop by about three cents per litre.
Image: vladstar/123rf

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund shows a mix of increases and decreases in fuel prices for January.

Commenting on the data, the Automobile Association (AA) said the data indicates that while there is a slight increase for ULP93, diesel and illuminating paraffin prices are expected to decrease.

Based on the data, ULP95 is expected to increase by about 3c/l while ULP93 is projected to increase by 11c/l. Diesel prices are expected to drop by about 3c/l and illuminating paraffin is set to decrease by about 14c/l.

These expected reductions are attributed to lower international product prices observed from the end of the previous month. Though the rand has not been performing well against the US dollar for most of the review period, the data indicates changes in international product prices significantly influence these forecast reductions.

This is mid-month data and the price outlook could change significantly over the next two weeks before the official January adjustment is announced, especially as the data trends closely towards a different trajectory.

“Considering that many people will be travelling by vehicle in December and January, we advise motorists to plan their budgets now to ensure they have adequate funds to cover their expenses, which may include toll fees on certain routes,” said the AA. 

The officially adjusted fuel prices will take effect on January 1 and the mineral resources and energy department will announce the changes.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Media briefing on government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses
Visa’s $1 Billion Bet on Africa - How will it be spent?

Most Read