Emergency personnel in Summerstrand had to resuscitate a man after a near drowning at Pollok Beach on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old man’s swim with friends took a devastating turn when a powerful wave swept him under, turning a moment of joy into a frantic fight for survival.
Lifeguards and paramedics worked desperately to save him, pulling him ashore and racing against time to revive him before rushing him to hospital.
Police spokesperson captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police divers were called to Pollok Beach at about 5.30pm to assist in the rescue operation.
“A 55 year-old male was swimming with friends and a wave hit him and he [was] submerged under the water,” she said.
“A bystander saw the victim lying facedown in the water.
“Lifeguards pulled him out of the water and performed resuscitation.
“The victim was taken to Livingstone Hospital for treatment.”
Close call for swimmer at Pollok Beach
