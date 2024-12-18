Car donation puts Mama T’s meals back on wheels
When the wheels came off of Mama T’s feeding scheme, she cried at the thought that her community work would be brought to a screeching halt simply because others had chosen to break the law.
However, a Good Samaritan has ensured that she is back in the driving seat...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.