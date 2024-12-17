News

Phew! Fuel price relief in pipeline for Nelson Mandela Bay motorists

News of berth’s repair is music to the ears of businesses and residents

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 17 December 2024

Relief is on the way for Nelson Mandela Bay’s hard-done-by businesses and residents with the damaged Port of Port Elizabeth fuel berth finally repaired and a drop in the regional petrol price expected before the end of December.

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) announced on Friday that the repairs were complete...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Visa’s $1 Billion Bet on Africa - How will it be spent?
SPOTLIGHT | Marvel villain turned hunter

Most Read