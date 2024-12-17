News

Move to add more members to MBDA board

We need to add people to assist entity to function optimally, says mayor

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 17 December 2024

A plan is under way to appoint additional members to strengthen the Mandela Bay Development Agency board.

This was approved by councillors during the Bay’s last council meeting for 2024 at the Feather Market Centre on Thursday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Visa’s $1 Billion Bet on Africa - How will it be spent?
SPOTLIGHT | Marvel villain turned hunter

Most Read