The NSRI has recovered a body at Sedgefield on the Garden Route, believed to be the Eastern Cape man who disappeared while swimming at the weekend.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Wilderness station commander Jonathan Britton said the body had been recovered on Monday by police divers assisted by community orientated policing members and the institute’s local crew.
“While formal identification of the body is in progress, it is believed that the body recovered at Sedgefield is the 20-year-old Eastern Cape man who went missing while swimming there on Saturday.”
Britton said Western Cape government health emergency services and government forensic pathology services had attended the scene where the body was found.
“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man.
“Police have opened an inquest docket.”
The NSRI was activated on Saturday evening after reports of a drowning in progress at Sedgefield, between Myoli Beach and the Swartvlei River mouth.
NSRI Wilderness rescue swimmers, Sedgefield lifeguards and SAPS members responded.
The NSRI’s rescue craft was launched and an extensive sea and shoreline search commenced for the 20-year-old who had reportedly disappeared after being caught in rip currents while swimming with friends.
HeraldLIVE
Man’s body recovered after Sedgefield drowning
Image: File
The NSRI has recovered a body at Sedgefield on the Garden Route, believed to be the Eastern Cape man who disappeared while swimming at the weekend.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Wilderness station commander Jonathan Britton said the body had been recovered on Monday by police divers assisted by community orientated policing members and the institute’s local crew.
“While formal identification of the body is in progress, it is believed that the body recovered at Sedgefield is the 20-year-old Eastern Cape man who went missing while swimming there on Saturday.”
Britton said Western Cape government health emergency services and government forensic pathology services had attended the scene where the body was found.
“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man.
“Police have opened an inquest docket.”
The NSRI was activated on Saturday evening after reports of a drowning in progress at Sedgefield, between Myoli Beach and the Swartvlei River mouth.
NSRI Wilderness rescue swimmers, Sedgefield lifeguards and SAPS members responded.
The NSRI’s rescue craft was launched and an extensive sea and shoreline search commenced for the 20-year-old who had reportedly disappeared after being caught in rip currents while swimming with friends.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News