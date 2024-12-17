News

Khanyisa Bunu first woman to host comedy festival tour in province

Star providing a platform for top Eastern Cape talent

17 December 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Eastern Cape-born Khanyisa Bunu, who is intent on unearthing local talent, is the first female stand-up comedian to host a comedy festival tour in the province.

The award-winning comedian said her goal was to provide a platform for the province’s best comedians to showcase their talent. ..

