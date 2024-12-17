Dalindyebo said his son’s traditional initiation was crucial.
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down 'soon'
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has, in a surprise move, revealed that he will soon step down as monarch and hand over the reins to his younger son Prince Sinethemba Solakhe Dalindyebo.
“It will [happen within] five years,” the 60-year-old king said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Dispatch.
He disclosed that he had initially wanted the 18-year-old prince to take over the monarchy in early 2025.
Sinethemba, who will be doing grade 12 in 2025, is one of thousands of AbaThembu boys undergoing traditional initiation this summer season — in part to prepare him for the throne.
He is the firstborn son of Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo, one of the king’s six wives.
Sinethemba and Ongama Mbondi, 18, the son of the queen’s eldest sister, have been in initiation school since November 23.
They will graduate on Wednesday.
On Thursday, umgidi (the traditional initiation homecoming ceremony) of Ongama will be held at the maiden home of Queen Nokwanda at KuGangxo village in Sithebe.
Sinethemba's umgidi will be on Friday at Bumbane Great Place, outside Mthatha.
“He is a crown prince of AbaThembu, the heir to the throne and I will reveal him to the public as the next king, Dalindyebo said.
“Within five years or earlier, I will retire and Sinethemba will ascend to the throne. As the father, I will mentor and offer some advice.”
He said traditional leaders must move away from the practice of ruling until death.
“We must allow our children to rule while we are still alive so that we can have an opportunity to guide them.
“I am 60 years old, I cannot wait for 20 more years to retire.
“I am not under threat of death, but I must retire while still in good health, fresh and strong.
“It is good to mentor while still alive and not [from] beyond the grave or as an ancestor.
“Queen Elizabeth ruled until her heart stopped beating.
“[Her son] King Charles III was more than 70 years old and not in good health when he ascended to the throne,” he said.
Dalindyebo said his eldest son, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, who stood in for him while he was incarcerated, “is not the heir but the eldest son”.
“If he wants to lodge a claim he can do so. I am ready for him.”
He said for Sinethemba to be king would not mean he would stop his education.
“Kingship is an institution, run collectively with the council of wise men surrounding the king.
“They are not there to protect the king’s personal needs but the future of the kingship.
“Sinethemba will have such a crucial structure to [help him] rule.”
