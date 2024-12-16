News

‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control

16 December 2024
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
Acsa has warned of extended queues at passport control points at OR Tambo airport due to system failures on the side of the BMA. File photo.
Acsa has warned of extended queues at passport control points at OR Tambo airport due to system failures on the side of the BMA. File photo.
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber/ File photo

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) warned on Monday of longer queues at passport control points at OR Tambo International Airport due to a border management system failure.

Acsa attributed the delays to the “unresponsiveness” of the Border Management Authority's (BMA) biometric movement control system which was “not functioning as expected”.

“This has led to longer than usual waiting times for passengers at the immigration points. BMA technicians are working to resolve the issue. While Acsa has sufficient personnel on hand to manage the situation, the delays are a result of the system failure.

“Acsa is awaiting further feedback from the BMA’s chief information officer regarding the progress and resolution of the matter. This issue is subject to security oversight and vetting, requiring careful handling.

“We advise passengers to allow extra time when travelling to the airport to ensure a smooth experience during this period of disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank passengers for their patience and understanding,” Acsa said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 GWM Tank 500
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference

Most Read