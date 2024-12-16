PhD in dietetics a first among nearly 500 qualifications conferred by NMU
The first PhD in dietetics, a doctoral study on workplace harassment strategies and the effectiveness of the cannabis plant on breast cancer cells were among the almost 500 qualifications recently conferred at Nelson Mandela University’s summer graduation.
Two graduation ceremonies held last week saw 491 students receive their qualifications...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.