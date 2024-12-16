Nelson Mandela Bay granny’s terrifying ordeal in police cell
Jeanette Jordaan, 73, recounts her ‘most terrible and inhumane’ experience after being arrested for murder — and then released at court
A 73-year-old grandmother has described her time in the cells of the Bethelsdorp police station as a hellish experience, filled with confusion, humiliation and fear after she was accused of murder and taken from her home in the early hours of the morning.
Hours later, she was released from the holding cells at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court...
