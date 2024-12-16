Two suspects are expected to appear in the Sasolburg magistrate’s court soon for allegedly cultivating dagga for sale in the Free State.
Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a joint operation led to the disruption of the operation in Vaal Park on Sunday.
“W/O Nel and Sgt Van der Walt, while following up on information regarding Pakistanis dealing in illicit cigarettes, discovered a house in Vaal Park, Sasolburg, where dagga was being cultivated and processed into cigarettes. The dagga was then vacuum-packed for distribution,” said Makhele.
During the operation two suspects were arrested. A large quantity of dagga, packaging equipment and growing lights were confiscated. Police estimated the confiscated equipment and dagga to be worth about R3m.
“The SAPS is committed to disrupting and dismantling the illicit drug trade in our communities. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure those involved in the production and distribution of illicit substances are brought to justice,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane.
TimesLIVE
Duo arrested for manufacturing 'dagga cigarettes' in the Free State
Image: SAPS
