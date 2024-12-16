News

13 killed in horror crash involving taxi from Western Cape to Eastern Cape

By DispatchLIVE - 16 December 2024

Thirteen people died in a head-on collision between an SUV and a minibus taxi on the N9 outside Graaff-Reinet in the early hours of Monday.

The Mazda CX-5, which had six occupants, collided with a fully loaded minibus taxi travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape.

All six occupants of the SUV died at the scene, along with seven passengers from the minibus taxi.

"The scene is still active as emergency personnel work to save lives," Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said.

