News

Woman, 83, attacked for cellphone in Sherwood home

By Brandon Nel - 15 December 2024
An 83-year-old woman was brutally attacked and robbed of her cellphone and valuables at her home in Sherwood on Saturday
CRIME SCENE: An 83-year-old woman was brutally attacked and robbed of her cellphone and valuables at her home in Sherwood on Saturday
Image: SUPPLIED

An 83-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a thug who robbed her of her cellphone and valuables at her Sherwood home on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the Gonubie Street incident occurred at about 8.30am.

“The suspect made a forceful entry through the front door and then assaulted an 83-year-old female and demanded cash and valuables.

“He left the scene again after taking personal valuables and the victim’s cellphone.”

Beetge said the woman received medical attention at the scene.

He said cases of house robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were under investigation.

“Police are hoping to make an arrest soon,” Beetge said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference

Most Read