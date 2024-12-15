An 83-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a thug who robbed her of her cellphone and valuables at her Sherwood home on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the Gonubie Street incident occurred at about 8.30am.
“The suspect made a forceful entry through the front door and then assaulted an 83-year-old female and demanded cash and valuables.
“He left the scene again after taking personal valuables and the victim’s cellphone.”
Beetge said the woman received medical attention at the scene.
He said cases of house robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were under investigation.
“Police are hoping to make an arrest soon,” Beetge said.
Woman, 83, attacked for cellphone in Sherwood home
