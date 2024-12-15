News

Windvogel children treated to early Christmas surprise

By Roslyn Baatjies - 15 December 2024

Christmas came early for about 100 children in Windvogel with a special celebration on Saturday which included a jumping castle, slippery slide, food and party packs.

The event, sponsored by Clicks, took place at Republiek Primary School...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference

Most Read