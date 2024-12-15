Two arrested after fatal stabbing in George

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old man who was stabbed to death in George.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the pair were arrested at about 9.20pm on Friday.
“The investigation into the death of a 42-year-old man ... led to their arrests,” Spies said.
“George police members had responded to a stabbing incident in Nelson Mandela Boulevard in George.
“Upon arrival, the members found the victim with a stab wound to the chest.
“Medical personnel declared the victim dead on the scene.”
Spies said the suspects, aged 23 and 27, remained in custody.
“They are expected to make their first court appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.”
