The search continues for a 20-year-old Eastern Cape man who was swept away by treacherous rip currents while swimming with friends off Myoli Beach on the Garden Route on Saturday.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it started its search at 7.23pm, scouring the sea and coastline for any sign of the missing young man.
As the hours tick by, fears are growing that the swimmer, last seen struggling in the water near the Swartvlei River Mouth, may never be found.
“Despite an extensive search, there remains no signs of the missing man,” NSRI Wilderness station commander Jonathan Britton said.
“Police [Water Policing and Diving Services] were activated and police divers, assisted by local police, NSRI Wilderness and NSRI lifeguards, are continuing in an ongoing search.
“Our thoughts, care and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.”
Britton issued a warning to all beachgoers and water enthusiasts about ocean conditions along the coast over the next few days.
With the full moon Spring tide peaking on Sunday, bringing higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides, stronger than usual rip currents are expected to pose significant dangers along the coast.
Britton, alongside police, lifeguards and emergency services, urged bathers, boaters, sailors, paddlers, shoreline anglers and coastal hikers to exercise extreme caution as these conditions, lasting into the new week, could cut off hiking trails and increase risks along the shoreline.
“Only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards during lifeguard duty times,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Search continues for man swept away at Garden Route beach
Image: FILE
HeraldLIVE
