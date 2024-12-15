News

Physiotherapists celebrate milestone on the court

By Roslyn Baatjies - 15 December 2024

Gqeberha physiotherapists of all ages came together recently over a game of padel to celebrate the centenary of the SA Society of Physiotherapy (SASP).

The padel challenge took place at Old Grey Sports Club...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference

Most Read